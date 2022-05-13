 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...Missouri...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

.Minor flooding is either occurring or forecast at a handful of
points on the Ohio River.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Friday the stage was 35.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 35.7
feet tomorrow morning. It will then fall below flood stage
early Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Holiday World set to open tomorrow

Holiday World set to open tomorrow
Bryce Anglin

Holiday World is set to open May 14, with many new attractions planned.

"So this year we're going to have a drone show," said CEO and President of Holiday World, Matt Eckart. "It's called 'Holidays in the Sky' and it's going to be 300 drones and a fireworks spectacular, the drones in the air will span 700 feet."

The park is still looking to hire seasonal workers, a hiring seminar will be held in Evansville at Indiana Tech where you can apply, interview and get hired, the event will be held May 14.

With the park opening May 14, Splashing Safari doesn't open until May 21.

