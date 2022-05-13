Holiday World set to open tomorrow

Holiday World is set to open May 14, with many new attractions planned.
"So this year we're going to have a drone show," said CEO and President of Holiday World, Matt Eckart. "It's called 'Holidays in the Sky' and it's going to be 300 drones and a fireworks spectacular, the drones in the air will span 700 feet."
The park is still looking to hire seasonal workers, a hiring seminar will be held in Evansville at Indiana Tech where you can apply, interview and get hired, the event will be held May 14.
With the park opening May 14, Splashing Safari doesn't open until May 21.