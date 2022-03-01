Holiday World to Host Hiring Events This Week for Upcoming Season

As the 2022 season for Holiday World and Splashin' Safari gets closer, so does the need for seasonal positions filled.
Holiday World will host a three-day, over-the-phone hiring event this weekend. From March 4th through 6th, more than 600 candidates will have interviews for various positions at the park.
The interviews will take 15 minutes with park management.
Some of what is offered to the seasonal team members include:
- $13/HR starting wage for employees 18 and older
- Discounts on food and merchandise at the park
- Tuition Discounts at Western Kentucky University, Hanover College, Sullivan University, and Indiana Tech
- Plus other items
The two theme parks have more than 2,200 positions open this season. Along with the virtual hiring events, Holiday World will have an in-person hiring event in Evansville on March 9th and Owensboro on March 17.
For information on how to take part in the hiring event this weekend, log onto www.holidayworld.com/jobs/