Holiday World to Host Job Event for 2022 Season

Park officials are hosting two virtual hiring events this weekend and next.
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari has more than 2,200 positions this year and wages for those 18 and older start at $13 an hour.
Potential team members will have fifteen minute phone interviews with management, where they will be able to ask questions and learn more about working in the land of roller coasters and water rides.
President and CEO of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Matt Eckert says "we can make that initial connection, we can make that call, let you find out if you're right for us and we're right for you and then the rest kind of falls into place."
There is also in-person events in Evansville at Indiana Tech and also in Owensboro at the Hampton Inn and Suites.
Geri Smith the Seasonal Retail Manager at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari says, "this is my nineteenth season that friends I have made working here, its great from fourteen year olds to adults because I've seen those kids grow up now and get married and they are having babies. So the friends are not just while you work here they're lifetime."
They are looking to hire operators, lifeguards, and sweepers, plus staff for admissions, grounds, shops, games, and foods.
Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is trying to fill these positions as soon as the park opens to the public on May 14 and when Splashin' Safari opens on May 21.