Holiday World to Host Job Event for 2022 Season

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Evansville.

* WHEN...Until tomorrow evening.

* IMPACTS...At 42.0 feet, The river is 3300 feet wide.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early tomorrow afternoon and continue falling to 22.2 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 42.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH MONDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Monday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 7:00 PM CST Wednesday the stage was 44.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Monday afternoon and continue falling to 23.5 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Mount Vernon,
J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown and Golconda.

.The Ohio River continues to crest from Owensboro to Golconda and
dry weather will allow for a slow fall into next week.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda...Minor to
Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio,
television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 42.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Tuesday afternoon and continue falling to 26.4 feet
Saturday, March 12.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Holiday World to Host Job Event for 2022 Season

  • Updated
  • 0
Holiday World Job Event
Marina Current

Park officials are hosting two virtual hiring events this weekend and next. 

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari has more than 2,200 positions this year and wages for those 18 and older start at $13 an hour.  

Potential team members will have fifteen minute phone interviews with management, where they will be able to ask questions and learn more about working in the land of roller coasters and water rides. 

President and CEO of Holiday World & Splashin' Safari Matt Eckert says "we can make that initial connection, we can make that call, let you find out if you're right for us and we're right for you and then the rest kind of falls into place."

There is also in-person events in Evansville at Indiana Tech and also in Owensboro at the Hampton Inn and Suites.

Geri Smith the Seasonal Retail Manager at Holiday World and Splashin' Safari says, "this is my nineteenth season that friends I have made working here, its great from fourteen year olds to adults because I've seen those kids grow up now and get married and they are having babies. So the friends are not just while you work here they're lifetime."

They are looking to hire operators, lifeguards, and sweepers, plus staff for admissions, grounds, shops, games, and foods.

Holiday World & Splashin' Safari is trying to fill these positions as soon as the park opens to the public on May 14 and when Splashin' Safari opens on May 21. 