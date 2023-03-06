 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Crittenden, Gallatin, Hardin
and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Henderson,
Vanderburgh, Spencer and Daviess Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Posey and Union Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Posey, Union, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

.Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River
above flood stage at several points through Monday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 27.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday
morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

&&

Holly Bittner is this week's hometown hero

  • 0
Holly Bittner is this week's hometown hero
Megan DiVenti

One Gibson County woman is going above and beyond to help children in the community. 

"It's just kind of that ripple effect and it just keeps going and going and going," says Holly Bittner. 

Holly Bittner is a Gibson County native, USI grad, and recent Evansville resident. 

So, the Tri-State is not unfamiliar to her, but Granted Evansville and their mission was something new. 

"I was immediately like 'whatever you need I will do it doesn't matter what capacity; I will help," says Bittner.

This meant saying yes to rappelling down a building come Spring. 

To help raise money to fund wishes to children with terminal illnesses across the Tri-State. 

"I saw this huge CenterPoint energy building and I'm like you're wanting me to do what?!"

Holly's team is currently at 60 people helping with her efforts. 

"It was God," says Bittner. "It was definitely God. We have 60 people right now on the team."

Taking a look at the Over the Edge fundraising page, Holly's team "The Star-Spangled Danglers" has already raised more than $14,000. 

"We recognize $60,000 is a lot of money, but I'm hopeful that we can do it together," says Bittner. 

At the end of the day, it isn't about the recognition for Holly, but rather the inspiring kids themselves. 

She says she will take a note from their page to not let fear define you, no matter what. 

"They are bold and confident and filled with strength in their own skin," says Bittner. "It goes to show at the end of the day that's all that you have to be is just believe in yourself and the rest will take care of itself too."

