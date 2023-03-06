Holly Bittner is this week's hometown hero

One Gibson County woman is going above and beyond to help children in the community.
"It's just kind of that ripple effect and it just keeps going and going and going," says Holly Bittner.
Holly Bittner is a Gibson County native, USI grad, and recent Evansville resident.
So, the Tri-State is not unfamiliar to her, but Granted Evansville and their mission was something new.
"I was immediately like 'whatever you need I will do it doesn't matter what capacity; I will help," says Bittner.
This meant saying yes to rappelling down a building come Spring.
To help raise money to fund wishes to children with terminal illnesses across the Tri-State.
"I saw this huge CenterPoint energy building and I'm like you're wanting me to do what?!"
Holly's team is currently at 60 people helping with her efforts.
"It was God," says Bittner. "It was definitely God. We have 60 people right now on the team."
Taking a look at the Over the Edge fundraising page, Holly's team "The Star-Spangled Danglers" has already raised more than $14,000.
"We recognize $60,000 is a lot of money, but I'm hopeful that we can do it together," says Bittner.
At the end of the day, it isn't about the recognition for Holly, but rather the inspiring kids themselves.
She says she will take a note from their page to not let fear define you, no matter what.
"They are bold and confident and filled with strength in their own skin," says Bittner. "It goes to show at the end of the day that's all that you have to be is just believe in yourself and the rest will take care of itself too."