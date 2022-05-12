Holly's House interview leads to child molestation arrest of 20-year-old Evansville man: affidavit

A 20-year-old Evansville man was arrested and charged with child molestation after a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House, according to a probable cause affidavit filed by a detective.
20-year-old Jaivontae Armstrong was arrested and booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail on Wednesday night on the charge of child molestation.
The affidavit says Armstrong was arrested after a young victim was interviewed at Holly's House.
During the interview, investigators say the victim said the abuse had happened multiple times.
After the victim was sent to the hospital for a sexual assault kit and examination, Armstrong was arrested.
He was booked into the Vanderburgh County Jail and remains held on no bond.