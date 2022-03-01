Home Destroyed by Fire on Allens Lane in Evansville

A Tuesday morning house fire in Evansville remains under investigation by the Evansville Fire Department.
EFD says its firefighters were called to a home on Allens Lane around 5:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning after dispatch received multiple 911 calls.
When firefighters got to the home, they said it was engulfed in flames. They were able to extinguish the fire in about 20 minutes.
According to EFD, the home was unoccupied and no injuries were caused by the fire.
The fire department also noted that there was another fire at the same home back in January.
A cause has not been released at this time.