Home smashed by tree during severe weather in Evansville

"The Illinois Department of Transportation is advising that Highway 45 will be shut down near the Wayne/Clay County line for repairs to multiple power lines that are down and across the highway. Alternative routes should be taken." (Wayne County Sheriff's Office)
Damaging storms hit multiple Tri-State communities on Friday, June 17.
June 17 storm damage in Mt Carmel, Illinois (3).jpg
Tree knocked down by storms on Charmwood Court in Evansville
Trees down on Bellemeade Avenue near St. James Boulevard in Evansville 6-17-22
Trees down on Bellemeade Avenue near St. James Boulevard in Evansville (Photo courtesy Amanda Benson)
Power lines down in Wayne County, Illinois
Home smashed by tree at East Powell Avenue and South Garvin Street in Evansville
Storms cause road closure at St James Boulevard and Bellemeade Avenue in Evansville
Tree falls on home in Oakland City, Indiana
June 17 storm damage in Mt Carmel, Illinois (1).jpg
June 17 storm damage in Mt Carmel, Illinois (2).jpg