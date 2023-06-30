Homeowners picking up the pieces following the storms

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
In the aftermath of the storms, many are left picking up the pieces. In places like Evansville, there is still a lot of work left to do.
Numerous tree limbs and branches falling from trees, some taking down the power lines with it, leaving may residents without power. As residents pick up the pieces, many are patiently waiting for their power to be restored. Homeowners were seen picking up sticks, leaves and more.
"Everybody's been coming out all the neighbors are helping. We haven't seen many working on the big tree," said Stephanie Rhodes, an Evansville resident.
Throughout the tri-state, tree services have been hard at work helping out those effected by the storm by doing what they can to pick up the pieces and clearing the mess the storms left behind.
"Hectic. It's been a lot of work been taking a lot of phone calls, but we are making some progress picking up the trees," said Aaron Boner, Owner of BT Lawn and Tree Service.
It'll take some time to finish all that was left behind, and with storms bound for the next few days, it could take even longer.
"Continual damage, continual clean up after wind like this you're going to get limbs that are going to break even when its a dry calm day," said Boner.
According to BT Lawn and Tree Service, cleanup after events we had could take weeks, even a month.