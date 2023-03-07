Homeowners with storm damage being warned about debris and tree removal scams

The City of Evansville is warning residents about scammers going door-to-door looking for tree removal work.
Officials say in the past phony crews would go from house to house offering to clear debris and tree limbs.
In some cases they take the money before any work is done, and then disappear.
Some signs to watch for include:
- If they claim to be from out of state.
- They ask to be paid up front.
- Leaving things on the curb for the city to pick up.
If you are approached by someone looking for tree work, you are asked to call the City of Evansville.