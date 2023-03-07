 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Illinois...Kentucky...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Gallatin, Crittenden, Union
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Henderson, Union,
Vanderburgh and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Spencer,
Vanderburgh, Warrick and Daviess Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 35.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.0
feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
early Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Homeowners with storm damage being warned about debris and tree removal scams

  • Updated
  • 0
Evansville tree and debris removal scams

Evansville property owners with damaged properties are being warned about the potential for tree and debris removal scams.

 Tommy Mason

The City of Evansville is warning residents about scammers going door-to-door looking for tree removal work.

Officials say in the past phony crews would go from house to house offering to clear debris and tree limbs.

In some cases they take the money before any work is done, and then disappear.

Some signs to watch for include:

  1. If they claim to be from out of state.
  2. They ask to be paid up front.
  3. Leaving things on the curb for the city to pick up.

If you are approached by someone looking for tree work, you are asked to call the City of Evansville.

