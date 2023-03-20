Hometown Hero: Hangers helping students gear up for Prom

An Evansville non-profit is gearing up to help high school students find their perfect prom attire.
"We moved here in 2013 and we've been here ever since," says David Schutte, Hangers Director.
Prom, the last night to celebrate and make memories as high school comes to an end.
"Once you get a taste for seeing that smile on a child's life, there's nothing that replaces it," says Schutte.
As for Hangers in Evansville, they aim to make the night one worth remembering.
"She was 16 years old and never tried on a dress," says Schutte. "We exposed her to so much fun trying on dresses and shoes."
The small shop, also a non-profit, provides EVSC students with clothes throughout the school year.
"When we were at Washington, we only had one dressing room for boys and two for girls so we would see about 900 students a year," says Schutte. "But moving here we expanded. We have five dressing rooms and now we see 25-hundred students per year every school year."
But this time of the year, they go all out.
"We've had students from Henderson, Posey County, Warrick County, Gibson County," says Schutte.
As we head into Spring, prom is almost here and at Hangers there are more than 1800 dresses, all of which are free to high schoolers in the community.
"They get one dress, a pair of shoes, scarves, handbags, jewelry, that's all free," says Schutte.
Organizers say there are also more than 500 winter formal dresses, 150 suits, and everyday clothing hanging out the racks ready for a new owner.
Recently Hangers made a post asking for gown donations and the community stepped up and showed their support.
"We had dresses steadily being donated," says Schutte.
A small act of kindness that will leave a big impact, and smile, on a student's face as they head into the next chapter of their lives.
"When they come and get another pair of shoes for the rest of the year, that's the moment you're like we're in the right place doing the right work," says Schutte.