Hometown Hero: Tri-State teen makes history

"I started small, but very quick," says Ai'Zsoni Sherman, 11th grader.
Ai'Zsoni is a 17-year-old student who is on track to do big things.
"Working here just showed me how to be more patient and understanding by putting yourself in other people's shoes," says Sherman.
She's a long-time member of the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.
At first, she received the honor as Evansville's Youth of the Month.
"It's usually someone in the club that's participating in programs, raising their hand, and speaking, and volunteering with others," says Ron Ryan, Boys & Girls Club Executive Director.
"I was just happy when they accepted me as youth of the month," says Sherman. "I just like everybody to see that I'm showing growth."
That eventually led to her winning 'Evansville Youth of the Year."
A prestigious recognition she follows behind her two older sisters who were once in the program.
It was after that Ai'Zsoni was ready to dominate the next round.
She traveled to Indy where she would compete among her peers from across the Hoosier State to win 'State Youth of the Year."
That's exactly what she did for the first time in 60 years.
"I didn't know what to say or how to feel about it," says Sherman.
Ai'Zsoni has some pretty big shoes to fill.
The last time someone from Vanderburgh County won 'State Youth of the Year' was back in 1964. Edwin Bassemier taking home the prize.
"Made me cry which doesn't happen often," says Ryan. "I've known that young lady since she was 6 years old. She's been coming to the club for 11 years."
It's an honor Ai'Zsoni doesn't take lightly.
"I just feel like kids my age, if they are going through this process, I just feel like they should have an open mind," says Sherman.
For now, she continues her work at the Boys & Girls Club.
In June, Ai'Zsoni will head to Chicago to compete in the 'Regional Youth of the Year" where her friends, family, and community back home in the Tri-State are cheering her on.
"I want to make my community a better place to show people that just for winning I'm not going to stop," says Sherman. "I'm just getting started with my path and I'm going to make it."