Hometown Heroes: League Members come together for charity pool tournament

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — Two Tri-State organizations are coming together to support area students.
The game of pocket billiards is becoming an ever-growing sport.
"The idea behind the event itself is really to benefit the kids," says Shanna Groeninger, Boys & Girls Club director.
This Fall, a league of pro players will compete for a cause.
"It was a no brain," says Mickey Hammond, OnCue BCA Pool League Owner. "In about 10 minutes, that was the charity we needed to give to."
OnCue BCA Pool League owner Mickey Hammond has been playing pool for nearly 43 years.
On September 16th and 17th, his league, and the APA league, will go head to head for the Boys & Girls Club of Evansville.
"We want something local where the money stays local," says Hammond. "That's why the Boys & Girls Club."
"It's really two organizations coming together for the betterment of youth," says Groeninger.
A former club member, also now a pool player, decided to pair the organization up to give back.
"Even though they've gone on, graduated from the club, they are now working and they are actually giving back to their roots," says Groeninger.
The Dodge Expressway Cup will take place on the East and West sides of Evansville.
"We've got five players on each team and we compete in what's like a Mosconi format," says Hammond.
The competition is much more than a simple game of pool. The community is invited to participate and also give back.
"People get involved by donating banners above tables, donate stuff to raffle off, and monetary donations," says Hammond. "That's how we make the money to donate to the boys and girls club."
The Boys & Girls Club has been around for 66 years, dedicated to helping kids 5 through 17.
It's also a chance to mingle and learn.
"We introduce kids, a lot of them, to their sports and first time playing pool, playing ping pong, playing baseball," says Groeninger.
And for the first time ever, a fun game of pool will help kids in the future with after school support, supplying food, and core programming.
"We had the opportunity to serve kids and youth who needed us most and that mission has never changed," says Groeninger.