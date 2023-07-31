Hometown Heroes: Warrick County Lt. Greg Flowers celebrates 25 years of service

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WEVV) — A member of the Warrick County Sheriff's Office is celebrating 25 years of service.
"I didn't think coming out of high school that would be anything I'd think I do," says Lt. Greg Flowers, Warrick County Sheriff's Office. "Once I started, I knew this was what I wanted to do."
Lt. Greg us passionate about his job.
What started in his early twenties, has turned into a lifetime career.
Lt. Flowers recently celebrated his 25th anniversary with the Sheriff's Office.
"I've been a Sergeant, started off as a deputy, and canine handler."
He has also served as a jailer and detective for the department.
All of which he takes seriously.
"If you have a passion for it, you see help people, see people when they're the worst of their times, and the best of their times," says Flower. "You try to help them get through things and like I said you see just about everything."
Lt. Flowers has been reliable and dependent member of the community in Warrick County in which he also grew up.
"That's the kind of thing with Warrick Count," says Flowers. "It's grown so much and a lot of people know you and that's what's great about a place like this."
Throughout the years times have changed from training, to runs, to the staff.
"I really truly enjoy doing this, helping people, and serving our communities."
Flowers says the time flies by.
"You have so many young guys and you see them come up and you remember starting at that age and thinking I'm never gonna be one of those, can't imagine being here that long," says Flowers. "Then you're in that position."
25 years down with more to go.
"I see myself being here for quite a while longer, and hopefully be in this position," says Flowers. "It wouldn't matter if I was on the road, that's what I want to do still and stay here for a while longer and enjoy retirement one day."