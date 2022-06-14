Homicide investigation underway in Owensboro following shooting Monday night

Owensboro Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place late Monday night following a shooting and car crash.
According to OPD, officers responded to West 7th Street after 11PM to a car that collided with a building. A bystander performed CPR on the driver when officers arrived. A gunshot wound was discovered on the driver and he was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he later died from his injuries.
Detectives believe that the man was shot three blocks away from where he crashed his car.
No one has been arrested yet in connection to the shooting. Police ask anyone who has information on the shooting to contact OPD or leave a tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484.