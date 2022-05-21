 Skip to main content
17-year-old arrested for murder in Owensboro

A 17-year-old has been arrested for a murder that took place Friday night in Owensboro.

Detectives with the Owensboro Police Department arrested a male teen Saturday morning after they say he shot a 38-year-old man to death the previous night.

The teen has been charged with murder and is currently being held at the Warren Regional Detention Center.

OPD said that the shooting took place on Arlington Drive, near Belmont Drive on the city's southwest side.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a 38-year-old man who had multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he passed away from his injuries.

If anyone has information on the case, they are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 270-687-2424 or Owensboro Police Department.

