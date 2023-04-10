Honor Flight donations deadline is Monday

Honor Flight is looking for items they can give to Veterans on this year's flight, and Monday, April 10, is the last day you can provide them with supplies.
44News spoke with Honor flight bus captain, Sue Bengert, on what the honor flight does for these veterans, “Some of the veterans never spoke with their close family members or their friends about their military experience and this kind of opens up feelings about that experience. We have heard many times how they will open up and tell their children and grandchildren about what their service meant to them and what they actually did in the military.”
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana plans to take 86 veterans and 86 guardians to visit war memorials at our nation's capital.
Some of the items on the donation list include miniature candy bars, lip balm, individual boxes of raisins, chewing gum, antibacterial hand wipes, little notepads, and word searches.
44News spoke with the Executive Director of American Red Cross Southwest Indiana chapter, Beth Sweeney, on what it means to partner with the Honor Flight, “Well you know, we are honored to support the honor flight. The American Red Cross loves to partner with organizations that celebrate and honor our nation's veterans we’re very excited to be apart of that by having the blood drive and then also supporting them by asking folks to drop off donations for those veterans who are going on that honor flight.”
All items can be dropped off from 9 A.M. to 5 P.M. Monday, either at the Evansville Red Cross lobby or Bauerhaus office.
Veterans on EVV flight 14 will take to the skies on April 22nd.
If you are unable to get your donation Monday, Honor Flight has an Operation Mail Call where your sent-in letters will be handed to veterans during the flight. The deadline for that is April 15th, so you have until then to send yours in.