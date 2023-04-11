Honor Flight in need of student escorts for welcome home parade

EVANSVILLE, In. (WEVV)-Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for students to help with their upcoming Welcome Home Parade.
Organizers say they are seeking students in 6th thru 12th grade to be escorts for veterans as they return home from Washington D.C.
The parade will take place Saturday, April 22nd at the Evansville Regional Airport.
Escorts will arrive at 6:45 p.m., the flight arrives around 7:15 p.m., and the parade starts at 7:45 p.m.
To apply click here.
For documents, applications, questions or more email hfwhescort@gmail.com.