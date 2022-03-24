Honor Flight of Southern Indiana asking for Letters to Veterans

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana will take its first flight since the pandemic on April 23rd.
Part of what makes the experience so special is Mail Call, a moment when veterans receive a pile of letters from the community.
But that can’t happen without the support of the Tri-State.
HFSI is asking community groups, church congregations, youth organizations, and businesses to write thank you letters and well-wishes to the local heroes.
Letters often range from heartfelt notes to drawings done by young children.
The deadline for Mail Call is April 16th. Bundles or single letters can be dropped off at the following locations:
- Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library Branches
- Old National Bank’s Southern Indiana Branches
- Mission BBQ on Green River Rd in Evansville
- Golden Corral on E. Indiana St. In Evansville
- American Red Cross on Stockwell Rd. In Evansville
Letters can also be mailed to:
Operation Mail Call
HFSI-EVV12
P.O. Box 8234
Evansville, IN 47716
Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is also asking the community to join them for the Welcome Home Parade on the evening of April 23rd.
More information about Honor Flight can be found on the organization's website.