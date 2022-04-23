Honor Flight of Southern Indiana celebrates veterans during Welcome Home Parade

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana returned to Evansville, Saturday night, after completing the first post-pandemic flight.
The 85 veterans spend the day in Washington D.C. where they were greeted with salutes, signs, cheering and clapping as they traveled from memorial to memorial.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the group touched back down in Evansville, where hundreds of community members gathered to give the veterans one more big salute to completed the experience.
New this year at the Welcome Home Parade, Honor Flight selected a Grand Marshal to lead the procession through the airport lobby.
The first woman to hold the honor, Vernita Koester, contributed to the war efforts by working at Hoosier Cardinal.
Koester, who is now 97, started as a riveter on the P-47 Thunderbolt aircraft line when she was 18 years old.
"I'm Rosie the riveter. I rivetted airplane wings," Koester said.
Koester's husband served during World War II and after three years at Cardinal, Koester left to raise a family.
"It was rough being home alone. You had kids, two little girls, and you had to be there for them," recalled Koester.
In total, she raised eight children and is now the proud grandmother to 24, great-grandmother to 58 and has two great-great-grankids.
