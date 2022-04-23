Honor Flight of Southern Indiana celebrates veterans during welcome parade

We are getting the first glimpses of the Honor flight of Southern Indiana's trip to Washington D.C.
The 85 veterans were greeted with salutes, signs, cheering and clapping as they traveled from memorial to memorial.
Just before 9 p.m. Saturday, the group touched back down in Evansville, where hundreds of community members showed up to give the veterans one more big salute before the day is done.
New this year, Honor Flight selected a grand marshal to lead the procession.
97-year-old Vernita Koester worked as a riveter on the P-47 thunderbolts, while her husband served in World War Two.
"I'm Rosie the riveter. I rivetted airplane wings," Koester said. "It was rough being home alone. You had kids, two little girls, and you had to be there for them."
Koester raised eight children and is the proud grandmother to 24 and great grandmother to 58.
44News anchor Jessica Hartman will have more from Honor Flight's big day over the next several days.
Stick with 44News on-air and online for those special stories.