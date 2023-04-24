Honor Flight of Southern Indiana flies local veterans to Washington D.C; thanks them for their service

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) — It had been many years since these veterans had to wake up super early for a mission, yet they arrived bright eyed and ready to take on the day.
Their mission this time was to head to the nation’s capital to receive a hero’s welcome and a day full of memories.
Once on the ground, we headed straight for the monuments.
Watching these men and women take in the Korean Memorial, or look for their friends names on the wall of the Vietnam Memorial was a truly humbling yet equally rewarding experience
"It's so much more consuming than what you see on tv or in the movies," said Vietnam veteran James Collier.
Some moments were silent and reverent, such as the changing of the guard at the Arlington National Cemetery.
Other moments, such as seeing them all pose with their younger self at the Marine Corps Monument, served as a happy reminder of their days in uniform
It rained during the trip, but it did not sully the veterans spirits.
"This has been a wonderful trip, and it's a great organization, and all of the volunteers deserve recognition because they did a tremendous job" said veteran James Nolan II.
Once back on the plane, their day was far from over. It was time for one more round of mail call, as these men and women read heartfelt letters from the community thanking them for their service.
After 15 amazing hours, our heroes made it back to Evansville to one more thunderous round of ovation from the community who appreciates their sacrifices even after all these years.
As a reminder, anyone can sign up for Honor Flight, regardless of when they served, for how long, or if they saw any combat.
