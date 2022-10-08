Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts

The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help.
Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight.
Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight.
Duties include holding up the veteran's photograph during the parade route and walking along with the veteran and the guardian.
Escorts must be a student in the 6th through 12th grades to complete an application, which are now open on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's website.
For more information email hfsi.apply@gmail.com or call 812-297-4136.