Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost
formation. A few of the typical cold spots may see
temperatures drop below freezing.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana opens applications for Parade Escorts

  • Updated
The Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is looking for volunteers and is asking area youth for their help.

Local students have the opportunity to apply to become parade escorts for the upcoming honor flight.

Parade Escorts are a valuable asset in the Welcome Home Parade for each flight.

Duties include holding up the veteran's photograph during the parade route and walking along with the veteran and the guardian. 

Escorts must be a student in the 6th through 12th grades to complete an application, which are now open on the Honor Flight of Southern Indiana's website.

For more information email hfsi.apply@gmail.com or call 812-297-4136.

