Honor Flight of Southern Indiana Seeking Community's Help Ahead of Liftoff This April

Honor Flight of Southern Indiana is gearing up for their first flight in two years.

They are asking for the community to take part in writing "thank you" letters to the 85 veterans taking the free trip to Washington D.C. this spring.

There are collection boxes where the letters can be dropped off at each of the eight Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library (EVPL) locations, and in the lobbies of Old National Bank branches.

On April 23, 44News Evening Anchor Jessica Hartman will have the exclusive honor of traveling with our area veterans to capture the emotional journey.

Watch for our upcoming coverage in the coming months, as Honor Flight Southwest gears up for the big day.