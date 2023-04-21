Honor Flight to take off on Saturday

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV) —
We are less than 24 hour away from the Honor Flight flying to our nation's capitol.
The excitement is growing for local veterans before they take to the skies Saturday. 86 veterans are getting ready to make that trip on Honor Flight 14, which will take off from Evansville Regional Airport for Washington D.C.
"If you know a veteran who has not taken his or her honor flight, they dont have to have served oversees, they dont have to serve in combat, its if they served this country one way or another, they signed the line... they served their country... they are entitled to their honor flight," said Diane Shaw, Media Chair for Honor Flight.
With preparations taking place all week, the veterans had their meet and greet last night. It allowed them to have face to face interaction with those who will be on the trip. All of them have the same feeling heading into Saturday.
"Lots of these veterans have been waiting on the waitlist for 4 or 5 years so I know they are really excited," said Shaw. "That's what they all talked about was they cant wait for the day to be here."
Now this is just a one day trip, so everyone whether you know a veteran or not is invited to Evansville Regional Airport for the heroes welcome. It's an emotional parade for those on the flight. The flight lands around 7:30 and the parade will start after that.
"If you've never experienced the Honor Flight welcome home you're missing it," said Shaw. "Many of them when they came home from service never got their heroes welcome home and it becomes emotional for them. We'll pack this airport so we just want everyone to come out from the tri state."
You will be able to see how the trip goes as our very own 44News reporter and veteran himself Ben Laufer will be joining the flight.