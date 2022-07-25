Hoosiers asked to participate in wild turkey sighting survey

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is asking the state's residents to report wild turkey sightings.

The Indiana DNR is asking all Hoosiers to participate in its 2022 "Wild Turkey Brood Survey."

For the survey, any Hoosier who spots a female turkey (hen) with or without poults (young turkeys) between July 1 through Aug. 31 is asked to report the sighting online.

Indiana DNR officials say the reports will help them better understand Indiana's wild turkey populations, and also guide future population management decisions.

If you'd like to participate in the survey and report a sighting, visit on.in.gov/turkeybrood.