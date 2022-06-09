 Skip to main content
Hoosiers being helped with opioid crisis with millions in settlement money

  • Updated
Opioid Settlement Reached in Indiana
Tommy Mason

In what is being described as a major win for Hoosiers, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that every Indiana city, town, and county will benefit from a historic $507 million dollar settlement.

The settlement will bring massive relief to Hoosiers struggling with the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic.

The over half of a million dollars in funds will support local law enforcement efforts, drug task forces, along with regional treatment hubs and early intervention and crisis support.

