Hoosiers being helped with opioid crisis with millions in settlement money

In what is being described as a major win for Hoosiers, Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita announced that every Indiana city, town, and county will benefit from a historic $507 million dollar settlement.
The settlement will bring massive relief to Hoosiers struggling with the devastating effects of the opioid epidemic.
The over half of a million dollars in funds will support local law enforcement efforts, drug task forces, along with regional treatment hubs and early intervention and crisis support.