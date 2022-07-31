Hope City Church holds back to school bash

The beginning of the school year is past approaching, and many families are struggling to pay for essential items.
To address this growing need, Hope City Church, in partnership with the Gathering Church, held a back to school bash event on Saturday afternoon to help families get the school supplies that they need in the Jacobsville community.
"Our back to school event is basically something for Jacobsville community, and we're just trying to reach outside the church walls to our community to let them know that God and that we're here for them, and it's just something we've done the last three years, and we're continuing to do it year after year, because we feel that people need a little bit of hope and that's what we are trying to give,” said Hope City pastor John Culbertson.
The church hopes to continue putting on these types of events in the future to address the needs of the community as they arise.