Hope Dot Com presents a Christmas to Remember for families in need

Monday, the non-profit Hope Dot Com hosted their first Christmas to Remember event.
It was an event that lived up to it's name as many families got a chance to enjoy a free meal, take home a box of food and toys for the kids in attendance, even meet Santa.
"We have saw tears tonight, of joy," said Cathy Myers, the Founder and CEO of Hope Dot Com. "One family said they would not have Christmas without us."
Families filled the tables inside, eating, talking, gathering amongst one another.
"We want to make it a fun night plus give out food boxes to the families that are suffering this year due to various reasons," said Myers.
With donations from VSC Wellnes, Piece of Cake and various other businesses.
Hope Dot Com was able to give away hundreds of food items and toys to the families that stopped by.
"We could not do it alone. It's a community effort,"said Myers.
Shining a little light on those who need during this season of giving and receiving.