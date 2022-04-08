Hopkins Co. Hosting Criminal Record Expungement Event in April

Coming later this month, Hopkins County is putting on its first-ever event that looks to help former criminals clean their record.
On April 26, the 'Wipe Your Record Clean Expungement Event' will be happening here at the Ballard Convention Center in Hopkins County.
This wipe your record clean event will be the first-ever expungement event to happen in the county.
The event looks to help clean the records of some individuals with misdemeanors, and even some with felonies.
This is something advocates say is extremely important when it comes to helping these individuals re-enter successfully into society.
“If you make a mistake, you should not have to be punished for it for the rest of your life, and I feel like that is so often the case," said Molly Deahl, business liaison for the West Kentucky Workforce Board. "It really is difficult for them to be given a chance. You need to look at them as a whole person, their skill set, and what they can bring to a company.”
Lawyers in Madisonville spoke about what kinds of crimes can be forgiven at this event.
“Any misdemeanor can be expunged up to an unlimited number," said Brad Ashby. "One class-d felony can be expunged, but the caveat with that is that the sentence has to have been pronounced at least five years prior.”
Lawyers like Brad will be at the event helping people clean their records, and employers will be there to looking to give individuals a second chance
“I think it’s a great opportunity," said Ashby. "A lot of times, in our position, jobs can be a pathway toward getting back on the right track.”
There is a $40 fee for those who come to the event, but for the first 100 people through the door, the entry is free thanks to the Hopkins County Law Library.