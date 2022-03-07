Hopkins Co. School Board Approves Improvement Project

Faculty and Staff say the Dec. 10 tornadoes were a wake up call prompting them to develop a plan to protect students from future disasters.
At Monday nights Hopkins County School board meeting, all members voted in favor of the storm shelters. Approving the public hearing report in order to create storm shelters and auxiliary gyms at both North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central Schools.
The proposal was first discussed at a meeting back in Feb. along with the decision to close down both Earlington Elementary School and Hopkins South Middle School.
The Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, Marty Cline, said this is just the first step before anything is finalized.
“That will now be forwarded to the Kentucky Department of Education for the approval of the Kentucky Board of Education,” said Cline.
According to the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, the shelters are significant to ensure students safety in time of severe weather.
“Not only is that going to serve our students but give an opportunity for our community to seek shelter in the event that we have to unfortunately potentially experience something like Dec. 10th.” said Cline.
As of now, there is no set budget but they have 8 to 10 million in ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) that they feel could be used to help with costs.
With this proposal in the beginning stages, they aren't expecting any immediate action on this project.