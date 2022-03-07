Hopkins Co. School Board Approves Improvement Project

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Paducah
Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam

.River levels along the lower Ohio River are falling currently but
many points are expected to have rises again this week due to recent
rainfall in the basin. Many points will remain in flood for this
week and beyond.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 16...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Wednesday, March 16.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 37.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Wednesday morning to a crest of 42.4 feet early Friday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday,
March 16.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.The Ohio River is slowly falling through midweek but will increase
afterwards, with minor flooding continuing well into next week for
multiple locations.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall to 38.1 feet
tomorrow evening, then rise to a secondary crest of 41.1 feet
Saturday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hopkins Co. School Board Approves Improvement Project

  • 0

Faculty and Staff say the Dec. 10 tornadoes were a wake up call prompting them to develop a plan to protect students from future disasters.

At Monday nights Hopkins County School board meeting, all members voted in favor of the storm shelters. Approving the public hearing report in order to create storm shelters and auxiliary gyms at both North Hopkins High School and Hopkins County Central Schools.

The proposal was first discussed at a meeting back in Feb. along with the decision to close down both Earlington Elementary School and Hopkins South Middle School.

The Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, Marty Cline, said this is just the first step before anything is finalized. 

“That will now be forwarded to the Kentucky Department of Education for the approval of the Kentucky Board of Education,” said Cline.

According to the Assistant Superintendent of Hopkins County Schools, the shelters are significant to ensure students safety in time of severe weather.

“Not only is that going to serve our students but give an opportunity for our community to seek shelter in the event that we have to unfortunately potentially experience something like Dec. 10th.” said Cline.

As of now, there is no set budget but they have 8 to 10 million in ESSER funds (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Funds) that they feel could be used to help with costs.

With this proposal in the beginning stages, they aren't expecting any immediate action on this project.

