Hopkins Co. schools closing their doors

A pair of elementary schools in Hopkins County are closing their doors for more than just the summer break.
Students at Hanson Elementary School were in excellent spirits, as Wednesday was their last day of school for the year. The highly anticipated day was celebrated with water balloons outdoors.
For the school, however, this would be the last time its halls would be filled with students, as the building is set to be torn down later this summer.
"This school building holds a lot of special memories so it is bittersweet to see this one go down but we are excited to have a brand new building to go to" said Lindsey Rogers, teacher at Hanson Elementary School.
With the final stages of construction complete on the new school building, its not just the teachers that are excited to call it home this fall. 44News spoke to students who are just as excited for the new school as their teachers.
"Even though its going to be hard to say goodbye to this one, I'm so excited for the new one" said Claire Spencer, student at Hanson Elementary School.
Meanwhile, Earlington Elementary School closed their doors for the last time on Wednesday. They announced that the school will not re-open in the fall.
44News spoke to officials who have worked at the school for many years, who tell us that they are continuing to focus on all of the fond memories of the school.
"Even though, we could be sad and we could focus on the fact that we’re closing, we’re going to smile because it happened instead of crying because its over" said Wendy Mitchell, Director of Elementary Education at Hopkins County Schools.
And smile they did, as they got to celebrate with a friendly petting zoo.
School officials say that both the students and faculty are handling it well, and have been informed which one of three schools they will report to next.
The three schools the students and faculty will report to include Southside Elementary School, Grapevine Elementary School, and West Broadway. Elementary School.
"It's not like they have just been thrown there, they have had a chance to take a field trip to each school, including the staff members that are moving as well" said Scott Moore, Director of Child Nutrition with Hopkins Co. Schools.
Even the parents in Earlington are already embracing new beginnings.
"It's a bittersweet time but we are excited about embracing change. I'm ready for my children to be in a new facility and make new friends." said Lori Allen, a parent who's child attends Earlington Elementary.
Officials say that the school board has not made any decisions yet on the future of the Earlington Elementary school building.