Hopkins Co. Schools Hosting Social Media and Mental Health Awareness Family Night

Education officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, are hosting a social media awareness night for teens and families on Thursday.
The Hopkins County Schools district says the "Teens and Tech Family Night on Social Media and Mental Health Awareness" will be held on Thursday night from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
According to the district, the event will educate parents on keeping pre-teens and teens safe in a tech-driven world, covering different safety topics on social media platforms like SnapChat, TikTok, Facebook, and more.
The discussion will also involve other topics like mental health supports, self regulation, talking with teens, and helping them navigate peer relationships.
The event will be held at the Hopkins County Career and Tech Center at 1775 Patriot Drive in Madisonville.