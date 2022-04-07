Hopkins County 4-H Hosting Youth Communications Contest

Officials with the Hopkins County 4-H say they're planning to host a contest for area youth on Thursday, April 14.
The Hopkins County 4-H Communications Contest will take place on Thursday, April 14, at Madisonville Community College.
Youth ages 9 through 18 who wish to compete in the contest can give a speech or demonstration on a topic of their choice. High school-aged youth can enter into a mock interview category as well, according to organizers.
Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card and be invited to the Hopkins County 4-H's Pennyrile Area Contest.
Parents wanting to enter their kids are asked to call the Hopkins County 4-H at (270) 821-3650 before April 8 with information on what category their youth will enter in, plus other details like name and age.