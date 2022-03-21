Hopkins County EMA Planning to Add More Warning Sirens

Warning sirens are the loud booming sound that alerts you dangerous weather is near.
On Dec. 10th, 2021, they saved lives in our Western Kentucky communities.
"The siren had gone off early enough, and I saw video from the candle factory inside and one of the girls that was inside had video,” said Tracey Warner, director for Graves County EMA. “And she was playing it, and she said, 'No I heard the siren and I actually heard it go off.' And so they were walking to their safe area."
They can be heard from a mile away, but if you are indoors, it is harder to hear them.
"Most of ours in Graves County are placed around the school areas,” Warner said. “Because back in the day, you'd be outside playing and they’d go off. But that day, it was pouring down rain, so nobody would have been outside. So, if you were inside you would not have heard it, unless you lived right in the area.”
Several sirens were destroyed when the EF4 tore through Hopkins County and Graves County in the winter.
"We ended up having two go down,” Warner said. “And the one that went down, had our reboot system on it. So when that was destroyed, all of them went down that night."
The broken were quickly repaired within a week.
"We had them set off,” Warner said. “And a lot of people were antsy about that, but we wanted to make sure they were working."
Hopkins County has 23 sirens, with plans to add seven more.
"We've taken some of the population areas in Hopkins County that are underserved, or unserved, with warning sirens and looking at funding options to place sirens,” said Nick Bailey, director for Hopkins County EMA.
It is essential every county has working warning sirens, but emergency crews say the best way to protect yourself when severe whether is about to hit is a weather radio.
"I don't care how many weather sirens you got,” said Keith Putnam, Director of Muhlenberg County EMA. “They're designed to get you inside from outside. If it's in the middle of the night and you're going to be in bed, you may not hear that weather siren. But if you have a weather radio right by your bed stand, you are guaranteed to hear it."
Hopkins County Officials are looking at grant opportunities to help pay for new sirens.
Otherwise, they'll have to wait for the 2023 budget for the funds.