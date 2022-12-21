Hopkins County EMA prepares for winter storm

On the eve of what is predicted to be one of the worst winter weather storms in recent memory, Hopkins County emergency Management Director Nick Bailey spoke with 44News Anchor Brian Miller about the impending winter storm.
Bailey says his team has been in contact with the National Weather Service to learn more about the severity and timeline of the storm.
Bailey says the main danger with this event is the frigidly cold temperatures.
He is urging people to prepare ahead of the storm to ensure their safety.