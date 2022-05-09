 Skip to main content
Hopkins County Jail inmate back behind bars after escaping Sunday, police say

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Brian Harris, age 35, of Covington, KY

Michael Brian Harris was taken back into custody on Monday morning after stealing a truck and leaving his work program without permission on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities (KSP photo)

An inmate at the Hopkins County Jail who stole a truck and fled from his work program is back behind bars after being captured on Monday morning, according to the Kentucky State Police.

Around 8:00 a.m. Monday, KSP said that 35-year-old Michael Harris had been captured and lodged back into the Hopkins County Jail after escaping Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said that Harris had previously stolen a farm truck and left his work program at Calhoun Farms without permission.

Harris had been participating in the Jail's "second chance" work program since late March after being convicted of non-violent drug charges.

Police didn't immediately release any information on the circumstances of Harris' capture, or on any new charges he could be facing following Sunday's incident.

