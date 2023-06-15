Hopkins County Jail Inmate escapes work release program

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities are searching for a Hopkins County inmate who walked off his assigned work site Thursday evening.
Officials say 35-year-old Chad Allan Thomas walked away while participating in the Second Chance Occupational Rehabilitation Employment Program at 3 Rivers Farm on Beulah Road.
Thomas was incarcerated for :
- Forgery 2nd Degree
- Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
- Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon,
- Poss. of Controlled Sub (Methamphetamine)
- Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument
Thomas is described as a white mall, 5'10", around 200lbs pounds with brown hair and green eyes.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement at 270-821-1720 or Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313.