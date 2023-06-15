 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hopkins County Jail Inmate escapes work release program

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County inmate escapes work release program
El'Agance Shemwell

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Authorities are searching for a Hopkins County inmate who walked off his assigned work site Thursday evening. 

Officials say 35-year-old Chad Allan Thomas walked away while participating in the Second Chance Occupational Rehabilitation Employment Program at 3 Rivers Farm on Beulah Road. 

Thomas was incarcerated for :

  • Forgery 2nd Degree
  • Receiving Stolen Property (Firearm)
  • Possession of Firearm by Convicted Felon,
  • Poss. of Controlled Sub (Methamphetamine)
  • Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument

Thomas is described as a white mall, 5'10", around 200lbs pounds with brown hair and green eyes. 

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is encouraged to contact local law enforcement at 270-821-1720 or Kentucky State Police Post 2 at 270-676-3313. 

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device