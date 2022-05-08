 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Hopkins County Jail inmate on the loose

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County Jail inmate on the loose
Ella Shemwell

Hopkins County Jail officials say an inmate is on the loose.

Authorities say Michael Harris stole a 97 Black Ford Ranger farm truck and left his work assignment without permission around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Harris had been participating in the Jail's second chance work program since late March.

Harris is a 35-year-old white male, weighing 180 lbs, and standing 5'9'' tall.

Harris is a state inmate from Covington, Ky., who was convicted of non-violent drug charges.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is to call Kentucky State police Post 2 or local law enforcement.

Recommended for you