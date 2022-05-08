Hopkins County Jail inmate on the loose

Hopkins County Jail officials say an inmate is on the loose.
Authorities say Michael Harris stole a 97 Black Ford Ranger farm truck and left his work assignment without permission around 2:00 p.m. Sunday. Harris had been participating in the Jail's second chance work program since late March.
Harris is a 35-year-old white male, weighing 180 lbs, and standing 5'9'' tall.
Harris is a state inmate from Covington, Ky., who was convicted of non-violent drug charges.
Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is to call Kentucky State police Post 2 or local law enforcement.