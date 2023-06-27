 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT FOR
SOUTHWEST INDIANA...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5
in the air from now through midnight CDT Wednesday night for the
following Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT Wednesday night.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to reduce
the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Hopkins County Job Expo hosts a manufacturing job fair

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Hopkins County Job Expo hosted a job fair today at the Ballard Convention Center.

44News spoke with attendee Andrew Robertson on why this job fair is beneficial.

“With this, you get to see the local jobs in your area and have a chance to actually talk with the hiring managers and the HR, and just have that connection instead of just sitting on an app scrolling," Robertson says.

This event was a significant gathering of industry-leading companies eager to hire.

Director of Workforce Connections Program Tammy Hardy spoke on the change in this year’s event, and said, “We wanted to listen to employers, so from our survey from our last event our employers basically wanted us to do a cluster manufacturing so that’s exactly what we’ve done today.”

The job fair is aimed at connecting residents with career opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, distribution, and general labor.

“We have over 30 employers, out of those 30 employers we have 17 second-chance employers. If you are needing assistance with employment, today is your day,” Hardy states.

Those who attended get the chance to interact directly with hiring managers, and submit resumes.

Whether you are a recent graduate, a seasoned professional seeking a career change, or someone looking to enter the workforce, this event offered something for everyone.

If you were unable to make today's event, there are always other opportunities at your nearest Kentucky Career center.

