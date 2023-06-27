Hopkins County Job Expo hosts a manufacturing job fair

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — The Hopkins County Job Expo hosted a job fair today at the Ballard Convention Center.
44News spoke with attendee Andrew Robertson on why this job fair is beneficial.
“With this, you get to see the local jobs in your area and have a chance to actually talk with the hiring managers and the HR, and just have that connection instead of just sitting on an app scrolling," Robertson says.
This event was a significant gathering of industry-leading companies eager to hire.
Director of Workforce Connections Program Tammy Hardy spoke on the change in this year’s event, and said, “We wanted to listen to employers, so from our survey from our last event our employers basically wanted us to do a cluster manufacturing so that’s exactly what we’ve done today.”
The job fair is aimed at connecting residents with career opportunities in the fields of manufacturing, distribution, and general labor.
“We have over 30 employers, out of those 30 employers we have 17 second-chance employers. If you are needing assistance with employment, today is your day,” Hardy states.
Those who attended get the chance to interact directly with hiring managers, and submit resumes.
Whether you are a recent graduate, a seasoned professional seeking a career change, or someone looking to enter the workforce, this event offered something for everyone.
If you were unable to make today's event, there are always other opportunities at your nearest Kentucky Career center.