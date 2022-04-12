Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee Almost Ready to Assist Tornado Survivors

The Hopkins County Long Term Recovery Committee was founded in February to assist Tornado survivors in the area. The group consist of community leaders, business owners, non-profits, local civic groups, and churches.
"We're going to be here for years to come, we're going to be here 1-3 years down the road when they're still encountering needs from this disaster," says Executive Secretary Tabatha Adams
The Committee is not quite ready to serve the community, but they did start calling survivors to check in this week.
"To check immediate needs, check mental health needs, spiritual needs, do they have a roof over their heads, do they have food, do they have stuff that they need," says Co-chair case manager Kristin Merrill
Some of their top priorities is to secure skilled trade volunteers, and fill short-term paid positions on the board.
"We need licensed plumbers, licensed electricians volunteers. Right now they're in search of hiring an administrative specialist to deal with the phone calls and the paperwork. As well as an construction manger who will be overseeing all of the new construction in Hopkins County, and we have a case management position," Adams adds.
The committee shares they have a lot in the works, like getting new storage facilities in Hopkins County.
"We're getting calls to for truck loads of donations, but there's not any storage units,"
If anyone is interested in volunteering, or applying for the short-term paid positions visit their facebook page, or email hopkinscountyrecovery@gmail.com
To help assist survivors, all monetary donations can be sent to P.O Box 130 Dawson Springs Kentucky 42408