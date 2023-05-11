Hopkins County man accused of impersonating a police officer and stealing a truck

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WEVV) — A Hopkins County man remains in Hopkins County Jail after an arrest of impersonation and car theft.
Madisonville Police said 41-year-old Timothy Stallins of Nebo faces Impersonating a Peace Officer and Receiving Stolen Property after accusations of stealing a truck from the parking lot of Lendmark Financial Services on Madison Square Drive.
While police investigated, the owner spotted he truck traveling east on Center Street. The owners continued to follow the truck in another vehicle until police caught up to Stallins and the truck at Anton Road.
When officers went to talk to Stallins, he claimed that he was a police officer.
He was arrested shortly after the traffic stop.