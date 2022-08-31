Hopkins County man accused of underage sex crimes

Police say they took a potentially dangerous sexual predator off the streets when they arrested 20-year-old Calvin Browning of Nortonville, Kentucky.
Madisonville police say the investigation started when they received a report of a sexual abuse incident involving a juvenile.
Police say that during the investigation, it was found that 20-year-old Calvin Browning had sexually abused two different juvenile victims.
MPD says Browning admitted to those crimes during an interview with detectives.
According to police, Browning also had material on his phone that was deemed to be a sexual performance by a juvenile between 12 and 17 years old.
Browning is being held in the Hopkins County Jail.