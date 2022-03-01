Hopkins County Officials Approve $13.9M Bid for Construction of New Regional Sports Complex

After more than a decade of planning and discussion, officials in Hopkins County, Kentucky, voted to approve the construction of a new multi-million dollar sports complex on Tuesday.
During a Hopkins County Fiscal Court meeting Tuesday, a bid for $13,920,300 from Paducah-based A & K Construction was accepted for the construction of the Madisonville Hopkins County Sports Complex.
Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said that a contract would be drawn up 10-year fixed loan with First United Bank, pending final approval to examine the current interest rates.
The new sports facility, which will be located in the Midtown Commons area in Madisonville, is planned to have six basketball courts that can convert to 12 volleyball courts, a turf field, and more.
During previous discussions surrounding the sports complex, officials said they hoped the facility would attract more people and sporting events to Hopkins County.
Several community members spoke during Tuesday's meeting with concerns about the price tag associated with the new sports complex, but officials at the meeting said that funds from multiple sources would be used to cover the costs.
"We've put it off for 15 years," Judge-Executive Whitfield said during Tuesday's meeting. "My opinion is, this will help the community grow and change... We can sit still and die as a county or we can try to do new things and maybe grow."
