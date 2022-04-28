Hopkins County receiving $8.5M for tornado recovery, Gov. Beshear says

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear said Thursday that Hopkins County was set to receive more than $8 million in tornado recovery funding.
The governor says the county is receiving $8.5 million in assistance from the West Kentucky State Aid Funding for Emergencies (SAFE) fund to help them recover from the December 2021 tornadoes.
According to Gov. Beshear, Hopkins County is the first county to receive SAFE funds. Kentucky Emergency Management anticipates as many as 19 additional applications for SAFE funding will be filed in the coming weeks, and those will be carefully reviewed to ensure the funds are used to their maximum benefit.
“Thankfully, through the efforts of the legislature, especially Sen. Robby Mills and Gov. Beshear, the SAFE Act was passed,” Hopkins County Judge-Executive Jack Whitfield said. “This act will help provide funding for the county to continue to move forward in our rebuilding process. In a day when all too often politics gets in the way of getting work done, I am pleased that our state has come together to assist all of the counties that have seen so much devastation. Again, Gov. Beshear, Sen. Mills and the entire legislature – thank you and God bless.”
Gov. Beshear recommended the funding, and the 2022 General Assembly supported the aid by passing Senate Bill 150, which the Governor signed on April 15.