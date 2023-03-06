Hopkins County School board approves name and mascot for new K-8 school

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin and Hardin Counties. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties. Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey and Henderson Counties. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh, Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties. For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville, Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda, Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday evening. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&