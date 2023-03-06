Hopkins County School board approves name and mascot for new K-8 school

A number of topics was discussed at Monday evening's Hopkins County school board meeting. One being the official name, mascot and colors for the new K-8 school that is underway in Hopkins County.
"The name was South Hopkins schools, they decided the mascot to be cats and the color they chose was royal blue, black and silver," said Damon Fleming, the Assistant Principal at Hopkins County Schools.
1,313 people took part in the week and a half long survey.
The building of the new school comes after the boards decision to close Earlington elementary.
With new drawings of the future school, both parents, students and the board are excited for what's to come.
"The board saw the results of the survey and the board decided that they wanted to go with what the public wished," said Fleming.
Apart from this decision, the board approved the sale of 22 used school buses.
"Every year we surplus school buses as most districts in kentucky do that every year as we buy new buses and bring different buses into fleet," said Fleming.
Fleming said this year the amount of buses being sold is a lot more than usual and that's because their looking for efficiencies in every department as a result of the redistricting plan.
"These buses that we're surplusing they're not apart of our daily driving fleet. They're really spare buses that we have on our lot of transportation but with that our mechanics still have to do the monthly services and inspections on these buses," said Fleming.
Fleming said the board worked with the Kentucky Department of Transportation to make this decision.
Fleming said they will still maintain of fleet of 70 buses and 13 as backup.
"It should not impact our students or families in anyway." said Fleming.