Hopkins County School board approves name and mascot for new K-8 school

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 35.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.3
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Thursday morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Gallatin
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam affecting Union and Posey Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Vanderburgh, Posey
and Henderson Counties.

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Spencer, Vanderburgh,
Warrick, Daviess and Henderson Counties.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday afternoon at 1245 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Thursday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 39.1 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 39.3
feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


Hopkins County School board approves name and mascot for new K-8 school

  • Updated
  • 0

A number of topics was discussed at Monday evening's Hopkins County school board meeting. One being the official name, mascot and colors for the new K-8 school that is underway in Hopkins County. 

"The name was South Hopkins schools, they decided the mascot to be cats and the color they chose was royal blue, black and silver," said Damon Fleming, the Assistant Principal at Hopkins County Schools.

1,313 people took part in the week and a half long survey.

The building of the new school comes after the boards decision to close Earlington elementary.

With new drawings of the future school, both parents, students and the board are excited for what's to come.

"The board saw the results of the survey and the board decided that they wanted to go with what the public wished," said Fleming. 

Apart from this decision, the board approved the sale of 22 used school buses.

"Every year we surplus school buses as most districts in kentucky do that every year as we buy new buses and bring different buses into fleet," said Fleming.

Fleming said this year the amount of buses being sold is a lot more than usual and that's because their looking for efficiencies in every department as a result of the redistricting plan.

"These buses that we're surplusing they're not apart of our daily driving fleet. They're really spare buses that we have on our lot of transportation but with that our mechanics still have to do the monthly services and inspections on these buses," said Fleming. 

Fleming said the board worked with the Kentucky Department of Transportation to make this decision.

Fleming said they will still maintain of fleet of 70 buses and 13 as backup.

"It should not impact our students or families in anyway." said Fleming.

Photo of South Hopkins School

