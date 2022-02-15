Hopkins County School Board Votes to Close Two South Side Schools

It's official: two of Hopkins County's south side schools will be closing their doors.
The Hopkins County School Board came to an agreement at its meeting Tuesday deciding Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle will become transitional sites and merge with other schools in the community.
"It's very difficult, it's uncomfortable to close a community school," HCS Chairman Steven Faulk said.
With dwindling rural populations, Faulk said redistricting has been a focus for years now.
Though, ultimately when filing the district's facility plan, the board and its Local Planning Committee determined it would simply cost too much to renovate the old buildings.
"Instead of spending $11 million dollars on renovation of two schools that, even when we're through are 80 year old schools, we move forward and build a new school for the south end of the county," Faulk said.
But the plan has been met with parental pushback, and community members were given the chance to voice their concerns with the board at the start of the meeting.
"I do not believe that closing and merging the schools is the best solution for students' experience," one parent said.
Many worry the consolidation effort might do more bad than good.
"There are teachers in this room that have changed my kid's life," a parent of an Earlington student said, breaking down in tears. "I just wonder how many teachers are going to lose their jobs because of this or if they're going to be so frustrated that they're going to leave us."
There were a lot of questions asked of the board like when will the schools close? or how will this change my district? Most of which were left unanswered.
But the board says that's because this decision was needed first before the years-long process could even get started. Now that its been made the county can move forward with the details.
Though some things are certain now.
"All of the South Middle School will be located in a new school,' Faulk said. "Not all of Earlington will be."
District leaders estimate the construction will take a minimum of two years, though they said that timeline will likely be longer.