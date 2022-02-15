Hopkins County School Board Votes to Close Two South Side Schools

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Periods of heavy rain last night and this morning are expected to
continue through the middle afternoon hours. This additional
rainfall will only worsen flooding conditions expected across the
area. If you live in a flood prone or low-lying area, you may need
to make plans to quickly move to higher ground. Several secondary
roads will likely see flooding, so travel is not recommended unless
it is an emergency.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Indiana and western Kentucky, including the
following areas, in Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Daviess, Henderson,
McLean and Union.

* WHEN...Until 815 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring. Streams
continue to rise due to excess runoff from earlier rainfall. It
will take several hours for all the water from these storms to
work through local drainage systems in urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1122 AM CST, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges
indicated heavy rain. Flooding is already occurring in the
warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Evansville, Owensboro, Henderson, Princeton, Mount Vernon,
Boonville, Newburgh, Morganfield, Chandler, Fort Branch,
Oakland City, Petersburg, Rockport, Sturgis, Melody Hill,
Breckinridge Center, Dale, Haubstadt, Darmstadt and
Owensville.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Move to higher ground now. Act quickly to protect your life.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are
potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded
roads. Find an alternate route.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

&&

Hopkins County School Board Votes to Close Two South Side Schools

  • Updated
  • 0
South Hopkins Middle School

It's official: two of Hopkins County's south side schools will be closing their doors.

The Hopkins County School Board came to an agreement at its meeting Tuesday deciding Earlington Elementary and South Hopkins Middle will become transitional sites and merge with other schools in the community.

"It's very difficult, it's uncomfortable to close a community school," HCS Chairman Steven Faulk said.

With dwindling rural populations, Faulk said redistricting has been a focus for years now.

Though, ultimately when filing the district's facility plan, the board and its Local Planning Committee determined it would simply cost too much to renovate the old buildings.

"Instead of spending $11 million dollars on renovation of two schools that, even when we're through are 80 year old schools, we move forward and build a new school for the south end of the county," Faulk said.

But the plan has been met with parental pushback, and community members were given the chance to voice their concerns with the board at the start of the meeting.

"I do not believe that closing and merging the schools is the best solution for students' experience," one parent said.

Many worry the consolidation effort might do more bad than good.

"There are teachers in this room that have changed my kid's life," a parent of an Earlington student said, breaking down in tears. "I just wonder how many teachers are going to lose their jobs because of this or if they're going to be so frustrated that they're going to leave us."

There were a lot of questions asked of the board like when will the schools close? or how will this change my district? Most of which were left unanswered.

But the board says that's because this decision was needed first before the years-long process could even get started. Now that its been made the county can move forward with the details.

Though some things are certain now.

"All of the South Middle School will be located in a new school,' Faulk said. "Not all of Earlington will be."

District leaders estimate the construction will take a minimum of two years, though they said that timeline will likely be longer.