Hopkins County School Receives Book Vending Machine

Vending machines are for more than just sweet treats at Jesse Stuart Elementary School in Madisonville, Kentucky.
"As soon as we peeled away all the cardboard, I yelled Conrad take my picture, and he took my picture. We were all so excited," says Library Media Specialist Megan Durbin.
Getting the book vending machine was a long process, but with the help of a passionate librarian, the Dollar General Literacy Grant, and the JSES PTA, it's finally here.
The purpose is to promote literacy and serve as an award program for students.
"They earn the chance to win the tokens by participating in our PBIS program, and that's just a way to reinforce positive behavior and making smart choices in our school," says Durbin.
Monday, the first group of excited students who followed those expectations were called down to the library to get their special book.
"I'm going to get the dolphin book," says 3rd grader Brantlee Phelps.
The machine is filled with 21 different books, that cover ages ranging from k-5th grade.