Hopkins County Schools bus involved in Thursday morning crash

A Hopkins County Schools bus was involved in a wreck in Madisonville, Kentucky on Thursday morning.
The Madisonville Police Department says it happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Main Street and Hanson Road.
According to police, the school bus had slowed down to yield for oncoming traffic, when a car that was behind it failed to stop and rear-ended it.
MPD says the front of the car went partially underneath the bus. The 18-year-old driver of the car told police they had looked away for a second thinking that the bus had already merged when they struck the bus.
Four kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured. The bus driver and bus monitor on-board at the time were uninjured as well.
Police say the car was towed away because it was inoperable, but that the bus was able to continue on to school.