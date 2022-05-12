Hopkins County Schools bus involved in Thursday morning crash

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Union, Posey, Henderson and
Vanderburgh Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Crittenden, Hardin and
Gallatin Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River, and minor
flooding is expected to commence this evening at Mt Vernon and
Shawneetown.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE SATURDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Sunday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 34.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
this evening to a crest of 35.9 feet early Saturday morning.
It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Vanderburgh, Daviess,
Warrick, Spencer and Henderson Counties.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Cairo affecting Mississippi, Ballard, Pulaski,
Hickman, Alexander, Fulton and Carlisle Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused rises on the Ohio River. Minor
flooding has begun at Newburgh and it will crest Friday evening. The
river is now expected to crest right at flood stage Friday evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the
dangers of flooding.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH SUNDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Sunday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 38.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.4
feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage
late Sunday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Hopkins County Schools bus involved in Thursday morning crash

  • Updated
  • 0
Hopkins County Schools bus

A Hopkins County Schools bus was involved in a wreck in Madisonville, Kentucky on Thursday morning.

The Madisonville Police Department says it happened around 7:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of North Main Street and Hanson Road.

According to police, the school bus had slowed down to yield for oncoming traffic, when a car that was behind it failed to stop and rear-ended it.

MPD says the front of the car went partially underneath the bus. The 18-year-old driver of the car told police they had looked away for a second thinking that the bus had already merged when they struck the bus.

Four kids were on the bus at the time of the crash, but none of them were injured. The bus driver and bus monitor on-board at the time were uninjured as well.

Police say the car was towed away because it was inoperable, but that the bus was able to continue on to school.

