Hopkins County Schools District Planning Move to New Central Office

Officials in the Hopkins County Schools district say the district could soon be operating out of a new Central Office.
During a meeting held Monday, the HCS Board of Education voted to enter into an option to purchase real estate at 2135 N. Main Street in Madisonville, which most recently housed Christview Fellowship Inc.
The district says the new property will require some renovations before being used as a new Central Office, but that those renovations are minor compared to what it would take to continue operating out of the former Madisonville High School, which was built 100 years ago in 1922.
By making the move to the newer building, district officials say it would allow for cost savings in several different areas, plus tech upgrades and an overall sustainable future.