 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...These strong south winds will be expected
even away from any shower and thunderstorm activity that will
be occurring today.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Hopkins County Schools Opening Two Gymnasiums as Storm Shelters Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
hopkins-county-kentucky-generic-2020.jpg

Two schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky, will be open on Wednesday night for individuals who may need to take shelter from severe weather.

The Hopkins County Schools district said that with the possibility of severe weather, both Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Southside Elementary School available as shelter from the potential storms.

The district said that the gymnasiums at both schools would be the gathering points, and that they would be open at 6:00 p.m.

According to the district's announcement, no pets or weapons are allowed on school grounds, and anyone who's under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.

Much like the impromptu storm shelter at Dawson Springs High School, Hopkins County Schools officials said that their facilities are not certified storm shelters, meaning a liability waver must be signed by those coming to the facilities.

You can track the latest weather conditions in your area by visiting wevv.com/weather.

Recommended for you