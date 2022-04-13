Hopkins County Schools Opening Two Gymnasiums as Storm Shelters Wednesday

Two schools in Hopkins County, Kentucky, will be open on Wednesday night for individuals who may need to take shelter from severe weather.
The Hopkins County Schools district said that with the possibility of severe weather, both Madisonville North Hopkins High School and Southside Elementary School available as shelter from the potential storms.
The district said that the gymnasiums at both schools would be the gathering points, and that they would be open at 6:00 p.m.
According to the district's announcement, no pets or weapons are allowed on school grounds, and anyone who's under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a guardian.
Much like the impromptu storm shelter at Dawson Springs High School, Hopkins County Schools officials said that their facilities are not certified storm shelters, meaning a liability waver must be signed by those coming to the facilities.
